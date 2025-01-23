Oliver, Robert (Bob) Michael

Robert (Bob) Michael Oliver, 69, of Elmira, Ontario, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday January 14, 2025.

Born on December 9, 1955, in Waterloo, son of William and Mary Oliver.

Bob is survived by his son, Brent, and his separated spouse, Joanne, with whom he was proud to share parenthood; grandsons, Gibson and Malcolm; and siblings, Jerry, Debbie, Dave, Sandy, and Patty. He will be deeply missed by his nieces and nephews, Cristy, Sarah, Kassi, Tom, and Nick; and great-nieces and -nephews, Zack, Emma, Desi, and Mack. Cherished in-laws and friends Amanda, Colton, Dave, Eric, Patti, Derek, Ashley, Chris, Shannon, Leah, and many others will also miss him dearly.

He worked as a skilled fitter-welder at Trylon in Elmira, where he was surrounded by many coworkers and friends. In his free time, Bob enjoyed cooking a variety of delicious, perfected recipes for his family and friends. He also had a deep love for music, fishing, good times, and togetherness, always opening his home with generosity and warmth - putting others before himself.

Bob’s playful sense of humor and captivating storytelling drew people in, leaving an unforgettable impression. He valued fairness and kindness above all and never hesitated to let his loved ones know how special they were. His legacy of love and laughter will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

A memorial visitation will be held at Erb & Good Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, on January 26, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:30 p.m., with refreshments served afterward at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date in the spring of 2025 at Parkview Cemetery in Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society by contacting Erb & Good Funeral Home at 519-745-8445 or

www.erbgood.com.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff at the Juravinski Cancer Centre and Grand River Hospital for their dedication and support during Bob’s illness.

Rest in peace, Bob. You will be dearly missed by many.

www.erbgood.com

; ; ;