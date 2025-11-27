Hot Off the Press
Wellesley leads all of the PJHL with five overtime victories already this season

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Nov 27, 25

Posted on Nov 27, 25

4 min read

Pair of wins keep Jacks atop the division standings

The Wellesley Applejacks are fast becoming one of the PJHL’s most dangerous late-game teams after Rhys McCloskey helped the side to its fifth overtime victory of the season.

A thrilling 5-4 road win over the Dorchester Dolphins on Sunday meant the Jacks have won more extra-frame deciders than any of the league’s 62 other clubs.

And a 5-4 comeback over the Braves in Tavistock last Friday, with four third-period goals, also cemented Wellesley’s reputation as a side that can claw back deficits, thrive under pressure, and flip a switch when the game is on a knife’s edge.

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

