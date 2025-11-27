Pair of wins keep Jacks atop the division standings

The Wellesley Applejacks are fast becoming one of the PJHL’s most dangerous late-game teams after Rhys McCloskey helped the side to its fifth overtime victory of the season.
A thrilling 5-4 road win over the Dorchester Dolphins on Sunday meant the Jacks have won more extra-frame deciders than any of the league’s 62 other clubs.
And a 5-4 comeback over the Braves in Tavistock last Friday, with four third-period goals, also cemented Wellesley’s reputation as a side that can claw back deficits, thrive under pressure, and flip a switch when the game is on a knife’s edge.