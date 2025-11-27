Pair of wins keep Jacks atop the division standings

Wellesley leads all of the PJHL with five overtime victories already this season

The Wellesley Applejacks are fast becoming one of the PJHL’s most dangerous late-game teams after Rhys McCloskey helped the side to its fifth overtime victory of the season.

A thrilling 5-4 road win over the Dorchester Dolphins on Sunday meant the Jacks have won more extra-frame deciders than any of the league’s 62 other clubs.

And a 5-4 comeback over the Braves in Tavistock last Friday, with four third-period goals, also cemented Wellesley’s reputation as a side that can claw back deficits, thrive under pressure, and flip a switch when the game is on a knife’s edge.

