Townships not immune to jump in demand at food banks

Wellesley Food Cupboard volunteer Greg Delutis with fresh food he was preparing to hand out. [Julian Gavaghan]

Most people will know someone in their community who relies on food banks, even if they think they don’t, said one local organizer, as usage continues to soar and Christmas campaigns begin.

Greg Delutis, a volunteer with the Wellesley Food Cupboard, learned just how close to home the need is when he first began helping a mission that has seen a 39-per-cent increase in use during the past year.

“That first night I worked, wouldn’t you know it, within the first 30 minutes, somebody came through the door that I knew, and about 20 minutes later, a second person came through that door,” he said.

This post is for subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;