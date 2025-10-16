Plenty of family on hand as Brady Martin makes NHL debut

Emira’s Brady Martin revealed it was a proud moment for him and his watching family after making his NHL debut with the Nashville Predators.

“It was really cool,” said the 18-year-old centre after playing in the top line alongside veteran forwards Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly in a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 9.

Two nights later, in only his second regular season game and once again on home ice, the former EDSS student earned his first career point by claiming an assist for a goal scored by Forsberg in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth.

