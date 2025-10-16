Hot Off the Press
Plenty of family on hand as Brady Martin makes NHL debut

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Oct 16, 25

Posted on Oct 16, 25

3 min read

Emira’s Brady Martin revealed it was a proud moment for him and his watching family after making his NHL debut with the Nashville Predators.

“It was really cool,” said the 18-year-old centre after playing in the top line alongside veteran forwards Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly in a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 9.

Two nights later, in only his second regular season game and once again on home ice, the former EDSS student earned his first career point by claiming an assist for a goal scored by Forsberg in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth.

Julian Gavaghan
Elmira, Ontario

