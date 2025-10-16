Woolwich officials offer up tips for Fire Prevention Week

Easton Showers gets behind the wheel of a firetruck during the Floradale fire station’s open house last Friday evening. [Andrea Eymann]

There are three lines of defence, says a Woolwich Township volunteer firefighter.

“There’s public education, there’s fire prevention, and there’s emergency response, which often takes the form of suppression,” said Lilly Pease, who works at the Maryhill station and is a fire and life safety educator for the township.

During NFPA Fire Prevention Week, the Floradale station hosted an open house to focus on the education part of the equation. Putting a human face on emergency responders, two crew members raced to see who could put on their gear the fastest, underscoring the fact that there’s just a person under all that gear, someone who’s there to help.

