Schlupp, Imelda

Millie passed away peacefully tucked into her own bed at the age of 83 after a long battle with dementia.

She is survived by her children Don, Mike (Cathy), Rick (Brenda) Kathy Freeborn (Geoff), Tom (Karen) and Lisa.

She is lovingly remembered by Grandchildren, Don, Stephanie, Andy, Samantha, Desiree Hinsperger, Amanda Koster, Kyle, Kayla, Richard, Abigail, Dave Freeborn, Eric Freeborn, Bryan Freeborn, Justin, Brianna, Nathan, and Jessica, and their partners.

Dear to her were her 22 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Millie will be missed by her siblings Harry Gutoskie, Linda Dudack (Dennis) and Karen Simon, and in-laws Katy and Ervin Demko.

Four months after he went to Heaven, Andy met her at the gates and took her to see their parents, Tony and Teresa Gutoskie and Peter and Eva Schlupp, her sister Marylin and her in-laws Bob, Donna, Dave, Peter, Liz, Eva and Pete.

While working at the Kay-Dee Drive up a customer came in and caught her eye. When she went home that night, she told everyone she had met the man she was going to marry. Andy was dreamy and reminded her of Sal Mineo. It was a love story for the ages. Together they raised 6 kids, pioneered an amazing business, and built a great life for themselves. Millie supported Andy in everything he did. She travelled with him when she could and made friends throughout the world. She was always engaged with their employees and enjoyed including them in our celebrations. Millie prided herself on being the CEO of Resurfice – the Chief Emotional Officer.

Millie was a devout Catholic. She spent much of her childhood teaching the kids next door to pray the Rosary. Her dream was to be a Nursing Nun. Millie went to nurses training at St Mary’s and completed her RNA. Her focus quickly changed from Nursing Nun, to Nursing Mom. Millie spent time helping young/ single mothers at Birthright. She volunteered in many ways at St. Mary’s hospital. She was a member of the CWL, Eucharistic Minister for the sick and shut in, sang in the choir, and gave time anywhere she was needed at the church. Her faith led her to Cursillo where she formed many friendships.

Millie volunteered at Hospice through the Woolwich Health Centre where she was involved from its inception. She loved spending time with her clients and helping others.

Millie enjoyed her grandchildren. She loved taking them to the cottage, Story book gardens and many other adventures. Best of all she loved trying to bake with them. She was proud of them and cherished every moment spent with them.

Millie enjoyed quilting and sewing, flower arranging, ceramics, line dancing and anything else that would keep her busy. She loved entertaining family and friends. She enjoyed people and loved to engage in conversation with anyone. Millie had the power to draw people to her. She was able to light up a room just by walking in. She had a magical smile.

Millie and Andy lived life to the fullest. They cruised from Alaska to Cape Horn, went on ATV adventures in their 60’s, fly-in fishing in their 70’s, toured Europe/Scandinavia, went to Australia to babysit the OLYMPIA ice resurfacer on tour, and of course explored all of North America in their camper. Whether vacationing with family or friends or just being together they had fun. They gave freely of themselves, worked hard, loved easily and were an inspiration for us all.

There are not enough words to express our appreciation of Mom’s special angels Regina and Maryam for going over and above in everything they did to care for her.

Millie’s family received relatives and friends from 2:00 - 4:00 PM & 6:00 - 8:00 PM, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Teresa’s R.C. Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira, on November 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow in the church hall. Private family burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery.

For those unable to attend, a livestream may be viewed at https://www.henrywalser.com/our-services/live-streaming-webcasting.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).

Visit www.henrywalser.com for Imelda’s memorial.

