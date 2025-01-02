Snider, Audrey Helen

Audrey Helen Snider (nee Hiller), born August 8, 1943 in Kitchener, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at the age of 81. Raised in Stratford, and later residing in Elmira, Audrey was known for her warmth, elegance, and zest for life. Together with her late husband, Ross Snider, Audrey owned and operated Snider Bros Furniture for over 30 years, leaving a legacy of dedication and community impact. She was predeceased by her husband Ross, son Craig, mother Esther, father Irvin, and her brother David Hiller. Audrey leaves behind her brother Peter Hiller (Dianne), sister-in-law Pat Hiller, sister-in-law Nancy Chowyn, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, including her devoted caregiver and cousin, Liz Shantz. Audrey’s radiant smile, love of music and dancing, and impeccable style made her unforgettable. Even in her later years, her playful personality and kind heart shone brightly. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Audrey will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira, with a reception to follow. The service will be livestreamed and can be accessed on her tribute page of the funeral home website. Audrey’s family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Highview Residence for their loving care. Memorial donations to Alzheimer Society Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home. “Time to go, Dolly”…Rest in peace Audrey, you will be deeply missed.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;