Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Stalling population numbers come with an impact in region

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Feb 19, 26

Posted on Feb 19, 26

3 min read

Stalling population numbers come with an impact in region

Waterloo Region’s population growth has stalled after a drop in immigration, raising the possibility – as in Canada overall – that it could soon decline for the first time in decades.

A new Statistics Canada estimate shows the area added just 1,483 people in 12 months, compared with an average annual gain of 31,900 over the previous three years.

The population now stands at 711,457, up from 709,974 a year earlier, largely reflecting a sharp drop in Conestoga College students after a federal crackdown on temporary visas.

; ; ;

Share on

Post In:

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo
Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA