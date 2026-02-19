Stalling population numbers come with an impact in region

Waterloo Region’s population growth has stalled after a drop in immigration, raising the possibility – as in Canada overall – that it could soon decline for the first time in decades.

A new Statistics Canada estimate shows the area added just 1,483 people in 12 months, compared with an average annual gain of 31,900 over the previous three years.

The population now stands at 711,457, up from 709,974 a year earlier, largely reflecting a sharp drop in Conestoga College students after a federal crackdown on temporary visas.

