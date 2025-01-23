Stickney, Benjamin

It is with broken hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Ben Stickney, on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 50 years. Beloved husband of Sara Stickney. Devoted father of Kyle, Kirkland, and Kaitlynn Stickney. Loving grandfather of Dylan and Tatiana. Cherished son of George and Kathryn Stickney, and son-in-law of Shirley Whillans. Brother of Derrick (Gwen) Stickney, Bernie (Loralee) Stickney, and brother-in-law of Rachel (Eric) VanNetten. Will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Visitation took place on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Trinity Ev. Missionary Church, Waterloo. Cremation will follow the visitation, and a funeral service will be held at a later date. A special thank you to Dr. Ash and his team for their dedicated care and commitment. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kidney Foundation or Heart and Stroke would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;