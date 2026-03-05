The running of the sap never gets old

Curls of pale wood spill onto the still-frozen forest floor as the drill bit whirs. Graham Snyder, who has been tapping trees in family-owned sugar bushes for nearly six decades, pauses as valuable nectar drips from a newly bored hole.
The Breslau-area farmer hammers in the spile, hooks up the blue vacuum line to draw the sap – and another maple syrup season begins.
It’s the same every year, yet Graham, 65, and his 34-year-old son, Cody Snyder, still bud with joy as the first signs of spring appear and tapping can finally begin.
