The running of the sap never gets old

At this family-owned sugar bush, this is the happiest time of the year, with maple syrup production ramping up

Graham Snyder gets ready for another busy maple syrup season at Snyder Acres farm near Breslau. [Julian Gavaghan]

Curls of pale wood spill onto the still-frozen forest floor as the drill bit whirs. Graham Snyder, who has been tapping trees in family-owned sugar bushes for nearly six decades, pauses as valuable nectar drips from a newly bored hole.

The Breslau-area farmer hammers in the spile, hooks up the blue vacuum line to draw the sap – and another maple syrup season begins.

It’s the same every year, yet Graham, 65, and his 34-year-old son, Cody Snyder, still bud with joy as the first signs of spring appear and tapping can finally begin.

Cody Snyder

