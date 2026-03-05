Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

The running of the sap never gets old

At this family-owned sugar bush, this is the happiest time of the year, with maple syrup production ramping up

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Mar 05, 26

Posted on Mar 05, 26

4 min read

The running of the sap never gets old
Graham Snyder gets ready for another busy maple syrup season at Snyder Acres farm near Breslau. [Julian Gavaghan]

Curls of pale wood spill onto the still-frozen forest floor as the drill bit whirs. Graham Snyder, who has been tapping trees in family-owned sugar bushes for nearly six decades, pauses as valuable nectar drips from a newly bored hole.

The Breslau-area farmer hammers in the spile, hooks up the blue vacuum line to draw the sap – and another maple syrup season begins.

It’s the same every year, yet Graham, 65, and his 34-year-old son, Cody Snyder, still bud with joy as the first signs of spring appear and tapping can finally begin.

Cody Snyder
; ; ;

Share on

Post In:

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo
Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA