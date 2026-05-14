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This is the only way I’ll ever cook an omelet
Observer Staff
Last updated on May 14, 2026
Posted on May 14, 2026
4 min read
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The Kitchn
Food
America's Test Kitchen
Kimchi comes together quickly and gets better as it sits
Treat Mom to one of the classics on her special day
Try making fajitas in the oven; you may never go back to the stovetop
Creamy cheese, whole grains make flapjacks both ultrasatisfying and more complex
This Easter ham is moist and juicy
On The Menu
These 3-ingredient pancakes are so delicious
Labour Day grilling should include this quick, easy pork dish
Breading is an age-old favourite
Making a hash of this is a good thing
Noodle soup goes veggie … and Persian
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