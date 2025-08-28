Trailside signs aim to boost awareness of ag in the region

New signs along the Waterloo Region section of the Guelph to Goderich Trail (G2G) will help connect trail users and the farmers who live and work alongside the route.

The Waterloo Federation of Agriculture has put up six signs along areasections of the G2G trail.

WFA president Nicholas Weber told The Observer that the idea for these signs stemmed from a similar project that was done in Wellington County, noting members are always looking at ways to raise awareness about the agricultural community.

“One of our members actually is a member of the G2G trail committee, and he said, ‘You know what? There’s a Wellington section.’ A couple of years ago, they did a section where they had signs talking about agriculture along the trail,” added Weber.

WFA then thought, ‘Why not do something similar in the Waterloo Region section of the trail?’ he explained.

The project got a boost from the Ontario Federation of Agriculture’s Revive Fund.

“We brainstormed some ideas of what we all wanted to do, sign-wise,” he added.

“There are six different signs all talking about different aspects of agriculture that people want to always think about…. Some general ag awareness stuff there, and just stuff people might not always think about when they think about farming and what the impact is in the greater world.”

The signs match up with the corresponding crops or farm activities that are nearby, including apple farming and soil protection, for example.

“One of them actually was in partnership with the GRCA as far as water conservation and different real water quality programs and the impact it’s had across the region and across the province,” Weber said.

Canadian Senator Rob Black described the signs as inviting trail users to learn about the farms and crops and “offer a window into agriculture,” the OFA said in a release.

“It’s kind of a nice touch point for someone who is already outside and going past, at least fills some time when they’re walking or hiking or biking there,” Weber noted.

He added that the signs are a great way for trail users to find out more information about their food, while also ensuring its accuracy.

“This is a great chance to give them more information too, and make sure it’s the correct information and the facts are in place, because there are all kinds of stuff you can find online, but how much of it is truth?”

The six signs can be found along the 30-kilometre stretch of the G2G trail, including the Kissing Bridge Trail.

