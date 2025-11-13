Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Trees for Woolwich wraps up the season with final planting

By Thomas Kent

Last updated on Nov 13, 25

Posted on Nov 13, 25

3 min read

A new sycamore sapling ready for the winter ahead. [Thomas Kent]

Amidst a brisk November wind, the final planting of 2025 by Trees for Woolwich took place last week, marking a symbolic close to a season that witnessed the successful rooting of thousands of saplings across the township’s roadsides and farms.

Woolwich Mayor Sandy Shantz, regional Chair Karen Redman, and Michelle Beaupré, executive assistant to Kitchener-Conestoga MP Tim Louis, were among the attendees, underscoring the community-driven nature of the reforestation initiative.

The planting took place on the farm of Glen and Anna Horst, a family that has been a steadfast supporter of the initiative. While Glen was unable to attend due to illness, his wife and grandson, Carson, were present and actively participated in the day’s work.

Thomas Kent
Thomas Kent

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

Thomas Kent is the Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for The Observer.

Food
