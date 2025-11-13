Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Blue-box changes as recycling shifts from taxpayers to producers

By Thomas Kent

Last updated on Nov 13, 25

Posted on Nov 13, 25

3 min read

Blue-box changes as recycling shifts from taxpayers to producers

Waterloo Region residents can expect significant changes to their recycling and waste collection in the months ahead as Ontario transitions to a new, producer-funded recycling system on January 1.

The changes are part of the province’s enhanced recycling program, operated by Circular Materials, a national not-for-profit responsible for managing packaging and paper recycling across Ontario.

The Region of Waterloo will join more than 400 other communities that can now recycle a wider range of materials than before.

; ; ;

Share on

Post In:

Thomas Kent
Thomas Kent

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

Thomas Kent is the Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for The Observer.

buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo
Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA