Schaefer, Gary Wayne (Schaef)



With great sadness our family announces Gary’s passing, suddenly, on Monday, November 10, 2025 at the age of 79 years. Husband of Jocelyn (Smith) Schaefer for 14 years. Loving Dad of Charlene (Jim) Radler, and Todd Schaefer. Devoted Grandpa “Branta” of Matthew, Lucas, and Jaiden Radler; and Gramps of Austin, and Jasmine Wilson. Cherished brother of Rick (Doris), David (Jeanette), and Susan “Sue” (Earl) Gingrich. Gary was very family oriented and will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, and their families as well as all his friends. Son-in-law of Donna Smith, and brother-in-law of Cait Smith. He is predeceased by his parents Gerry and Betty Schaefer, his first wife Barbara (2004), and father-in-law Harry Smith (2022). Gary was a very proud, active and dedicated Legion Member. He was past President at Branch 469 Elmira, and most recently he was the Veteran’s Services Officer for the Polish Legion Branch 412, Kitchener. Gary was always helping veterans one-on-one, getting housing and financial aid as well as any other assistance needed. He was also proud to have been the medical trainer for 30+ years with the Elmira Sugar Kings, and was the only recipient of the Trainer of The Year award, which he received twice! Gary was a longtime resident of Elmira, having come over from England with his mom on the Queen Mary at the age of six months, to join his dad after the war. Gary loved his 42 years camping at Silent Valley Park, going for golf cart rides, doing word search puzzles, not to mention Skip Bo, “beiners and weens,” travelling, hockey, baseball, listening to 50s and 60s music, Export Ale, and cruising around in the Mustang Convertible. After 40+ years at Uniroyal Chemical as a steam fitter/plumber, Gary also served as President for the United Steelworkers for many years. In 2007, Gary retired and thoroughly enjoyed driving school bus for Elliott Coach Lines for 19 years (he loved his “corner office with a window seat”). At Gary’s request there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. A Legion service for family only will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Gale Presbyterian Church or the Polish Legion Branch 412, Kitchener would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Grace from Dreisingers for her care and compassion shown to us during this most difficult time.

