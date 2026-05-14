Upcoming festival focuses on educating students about groundwater

Aiming to inspire the next generation to care about groundwater, the Waterloo Wellington Children’s Groundwater Festival returns to Marden Park north of Guelph this year.

Students from Waterloo Region, Wellington County and the City of Guelph will attend the festival over five days, from May 22 to 28. Schools register in advance for the festival, which has run annually in the area since 1996.

Designed especially for students in Grades 2 to 5, the experience focuses on environmental education through hands-on learning. Over the five festival days, there will be close to 60 interactive activity centres, covering topics such as water science fundamentals, groundwater and aquifers, the water cycle, drinking water systems, water conservation and stewardship, and ecosystems and watershed protection.