Waterloo Region among locations for protests in support of public healthcare

About 500 people gathered at Waterloo Town Square on Saturday to oppose the province’s plan to privatize healthcare in a demonstration organized by the Waterloo Region Health Coalition. Among those taking part were Rafael Rodriguez, Jacob Ellie and Andrea Pentz. [Andrea Eymann]

Hundreds of area residents were out at Waterloo Town Square Saturday, joining their counterparts elsewhere in the province in protest of the Ford government’s handling of the healthcare system.

Among their concerns were hospital funding, staffing shortages and the growing role of private clinics.

Under the umbrella of the Ontario Health Coalition, the local event was organized by the Waterloo Region Health Coalition (WRHC), part of a coordinated day of action with Ottawa, Windsor, St. Catharines, Port Colborne, Kawartha Lakes and Elmvale.