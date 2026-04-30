Waterloo Wildfire win national ringette championship

Rachel Bettke, Brianna Jacobi and Maddie MacLean pose with their championship stick after winning at nationals in Ottawa. [Will Johnson]

It was a hard-fought journey, with lots of close calls, but the Waterloo Wildfire dominated the national ringette championships in Ottawa earlier this month and came out as champions for the first time in league history.

“This is the first time any Waterloo Wildfire team has won gold, so it was a pretty big accomplishment,” Elmira’s Maddie MacLean told The Observer.

“It was a really exciting tournament.… We went into this championship being second place in the east and played mostly teams from the west, and after four round-robin games, we went to the quarter-finals, which we won. That took us to the semis and then the final game. It was a long week, but we always know what we’re in for, and it is a lot of hard work.”