Wellesley duck race benefits Lions Club programs

The thing is, you don’t have any control.

When the Wellesley Township Lions Club dumps 1500 bobbing rubber duckies into the current at Albert Erb Park on June 6, any one of them could end up floating past the finish line first. But for the people who have purchased these ducks in hopes of winning the $1,000 prize, there’s nothing they can do to influence the outcome.

“We launch the ducks at the base of the dam, then they race around the corner towards the bridge at Nafziger Road, near Schmidtsville. It’s about 100, maybe 200 yards,” volunteer organizer Matt Koch told the Observer.