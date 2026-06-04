Something of benefit for the kids of Gaza

St. Jacobs Mennonite Church to host musical fundraiser in support of the innocents of Palestine caught up in war

The Waterloo Region Friends of Palestine’s Irene O’Toole (left) is thrilled that Peggy Weber will be hosting a benefit concert for the children of Gaza on June 25. [Will Johnson]

When adults go to war, it’s the young who suffer.

No matter where your political views land, it’s inarguably true that the ultimate victims of armed conflict across the globe are often those who are most innocent, and have no say in what’s going on around them: children.

That’s why the upcoming Peggy & Friends concert at St. Jacobs Mennonite Church will benefit the children of Gaza, and all of the proceeds from the performance will go towards humanitarian aid in Palestine, amidst the ongoing violence coming from Israel.