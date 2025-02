The Woodland Christian High School senior boys’ basketball team won the OCSSAA championship for the second consecutive year: Coach Matt Hazenberg, Logan Kauenhofen, Tom Ha, Sean Mitton, Ethan Kraus, Makesh Narayansingh, Chris Agbenyega, Deinma Tomlin, John Mikelsons, Silas Barnhoorn, Seth Chapman, Sam Barnhoorn, Josiah Miedema, Micah Albrecht, coach Mackenzie Stone. [Submitted]