Barry, Shirley Helene

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at Hospice Waterloo Region at the age of 65 years. Beloved wife of Michael Barry. Loving mother of Kimberley (Tyler) Parent and Scott (Laura) Barry all of Kitchener. Proud Gramma of Ellie, Miles, Dillon, Liam and Madison. She will be missed by her mother Anne Kozar and siblings Jeanette (Edwin) Kling, Judy (Bruce) Deamude, Faye (Ed) Leis, Beverly (Gord) Vanderstelt, Scott (Stephanie) Kozar. Predeceased by her father Joseph Kozar.

Shirley will be missed by many friends, cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

Shirley was born in Dunnville, Ontario. Growing up she enjoyed playing with her siblings, always wanting to be outside. Shirley enjoyed gardening, decorating her home, family trips and gatherings. She loved summer vacations at the family cottage at Ivanhoe Lake called “Papa’s North”. Shirley’s favourite past time was fishing. She would spend the entire day out on the lake. She absolutely loved and enjoyed her 5 grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place.

Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Monday, February 17th from 2-4 and 6-8pm. The funeral service will take place in the chapel of the funeral home on Tuesday, February 18th at 11am followed by a reception in the Fireside Reception Room.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, support workers and staff at Hospice Waterloo Region, Juravinski Cancer Centre and Hamilton General Hospital Neurosurgery Team for their compassionate and kind care given to Shirley. We truly appreciate the work they all do.

As expressions of sympathy, condolences for the family and donations to Hospice Waterloo or Juravinski Cancer Centre would be appreciated and may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com

