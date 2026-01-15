Woolwich sees 7.8% tax hike in this year’s budget

Heading into Tuesday night’s budget meeting, Woolwich councillors had a 7.8 per cent target for this year’s tax increase. By the end of the evening, there had been no change, meaning residents face the prospect of paying another $100 on the township portion of their property taxes.

The 2026 budget calls for a 6.8 per cent jump in the base tax levy, plus another one per cent special infrastructure levy.

The document calls for total operating expenditures of $31,548,471, up from $29,162,252 in the 2025 budget, an increase of 8.2 per cent. In 2022, for instance, that number was $22,053,610, an increase of 43 per cent in just four years.

This post is for subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;