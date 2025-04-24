Woolwich U11 team caps standout season with OMHA title

The Woolwich Wildcats U11A team capped an undefeated season (23-0-3) and a record of 14-0 in the Tri-County playoffs with a sweep through five games at the OMHA championship in Whitby Apr. 4-6. Back row: assistant coach Andy Bauman, head coach Rod Bauman, trainer & goalie coach Dan Cross, assistant coach Jeff Peart, assistant coach Drew Birmingham. Middle row: Travis Wilson, Ethan Dueck, Lane McCall Stroh, Braeden Frey, Sam Hoyt, Jack Peart, Nixen Huber, Sam Bauman. Front row: Oliver Bell, Maxton Bauman, Cooper Detzler, Viggo Petersen, Cohen Puzak, Cooper Bartmann, William Cross. [Submitted]