Woolwich U11 team caps standout season with OMHA title

By Andrea Eymann

Last updated on Apr 24, 25

Posted on Apr 24, 25

The Woolwich Wildcats U11A team capped an undefeated season (23-0-3) and a record of 14-0 in the Tri-County playoffs with a sweep through five games at the OMHA championship in Whitby Apr. 4-6. Back row: assistant coach Andy Bauman, head coach Rod Bauman, trainer & goalie coach Dan Cross, assistant coach Jeff Peart, assistant coach Drew Birmingham. Middle row: Travis Wilson, Ethan Dueck, Lane McCall Stroh, Braeden Frey, Sam Hoyt, Jack Peart, Nixen Huber, Sam Bauman. Front row: Oliver Bell, Maxton Bauman, Cooper Detzler, Viggo Petersen, Cohen Puzak, Cooper Bartmann, William Cross. [Submitted]
Andrea Eymann
Andrea Eymann

Elmira

Andrea Eymann is a staff Reporter / Photographer for The Observer.

