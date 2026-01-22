Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Work of UW students featured in Saving the Night Caller

Work spotlighting elusive bird to be screened Jan. 25 & 28 at Princess Cinemas; Q&A session to follow

By Thomas Kent

Last updated on Jan 22, 26

Posted on Jan 22, 26

3 min read

An image from Saving the Night Caller. [Submitted]

A documentary spotlighting one of Canada’s most elusive birds, and the people working to protect it, is coming to Waterloo later this month.

Princess Twin Cinemas will host a special screening of Saving the Night Caller on Sunday, at 4:45 p.m. and January 28 at 7 p.m.

This short documentary places viewers shoulder-to-shoulder with the researchers in the field, following them through forests after dark as they track, monitor and study whip-poor-wills. Much of the work takes place at night, when the birds are active, and involves long hours of data collection that rarely make it into public view. The film emphasizes not only the science behind the research, but the people doing it and the patience, care and persistence required to study a species most Canadians never see.

Thomas Kent
Elmira, Ontario, Canada

Thomas Kent is the Local Journalism Initiative Reporter for The Observer.

Food
