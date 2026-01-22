Work of UW students featured in Saving the Night Caller

A documentary spotlighting one of Canada’s most elusive birds, and the people working to protect it, is coming to Waterloo later this month.

Princess Twin Cinemas will host a special screening of Saving the Night Caller on Sunday, at 4:45 p.m. and January 28 at 7 p.m.

This short documentary places viewers shoulder-to-shoulder with the researchers in the field, following them through forests after dark as they track, monitor and study whip-poor-wills. Much of the work takes place at night, when the birds are active, and involves long hours of data collection that rarely make it into public view. The film emphasizes not only the science behind the research, but the people doing it and the patience, care and persistence required to study a species most Canadians never see.

This post is for subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;