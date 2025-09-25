Hot Off the Press
Young entrepreneurs leave their marks, one curb at a time

By Andrea Eymann

Sep 25, 25

Posted on Sep 25, 25

2 min read

Steven Bedynski and Matthew Shoemaker started a business painting curbs. Photo by: Andrea Eymann

 A lemonade stand is the staple of a young entrepreneur’s résumé, but St. Jacobs’ Matthew Shoemaker and his friend Steven Bedynski had something else in mind.

Opting for something a bit more lasting, the friends went into business painting addresses on  the curb faces in front of customers’ homes.

“We were thinking of ways to save up for a ski membership, and we saw this around in other neighbourhoods. We just thought we could do that,” Shoemaker said, adding that this is their first time entering the business world.

The 12-year-olds plan to snowboard at Chicopee ski hill in Kitchener this winter.

Elmira

Andrea Eymann is a staff Reporter / Photographer for The Observer.

