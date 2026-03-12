4-H maple syrup club looks to pass on knowledge about the process

Maple syrup producer Kevin Snyder is teaching 4-H members Avery MacPhail and James Hennelly Scott about the amber nectar. [Andrea Eymann]

The Waterloo 4-H club kicked off the beginning of maple syrup season with the first meeting of a new session for its syrup club.

It was hosted at Kevin Snyder’s farm in Bloomingdale February 28 for the 17th year, where members learn tree identification, tapping, sap collection, processing and packaging.

Over six weeks, members will meet once a week, totalling about 12 hours of educational time to learn all there is about the tree honey that works, focusing on hands-on activities to teach the next generation about maple syrup production.