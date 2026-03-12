Hot Off the Press
Wellesley modifies dash-cam usage over union concerns

Julian Gavaghan
Last updated on Mar 12, 2026

Wellesley has been forced to change its rules for using dash cameras in township fleet vehicles following labour union complaints.

Council approved amendments to the onboard surveillance policy on Tuesday night after workers’ representatives demanded clearer protections around how audio from the cameras could be used.

The decision came just two weeks after council authorized the system in a bid to reduce insurance liabilities, following a debate in which two of five members opposed installing the cameras on privacy grounds.

