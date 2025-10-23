Hot Off the Press
After losing in a “debacle,” Jacks bounce back to earn split of weekend games

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Oct 23, 25

Posted on Oct 23, 25

The Wellesley Applejacks ended a seven-game winning streak with what head coach Derek Lebold described as a “debacle” after his side conceded one shorthanded and four power-play goals in a 6-2 loss to the Woodstock Navy Vets.

The team also failed to score on a staggering eight opportunities with an extra man.

Following last Friday’s embarrassment, and a grilling over the special-teams failure, the players responded the following night by thrashing the Paris Titans 11-4 – with three power-play markers among the tally.

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

