Brady Martin excited to join Team Canada training camp

By Julian Gavaghan

Last updated on Dec 18, 25

Posted on Dec 18, 25

Brady Martin with his parents, Sheryl and Terry. [File Photo/Julian Gavaghan]

Elmira’s Brady Martin said he will bring his “work ethic and compete level” to Team Canada as he joined its training camp ahead of the upcoming U.S.-hosted World Junior Championship.

The 18-year-old Nashville Predators fifth-overall draft pick, who returned to the OHL after a three-game NHL stint, said he was excited by the chance to help push his country toward gold.

Martin arrived late to the Niagara Falls camp following what he described as “frustrating” travel delays, but suggested his competitive edge could help Canada rebound from two straight quarter-final exits and win its first world junior title since 2023.

Julian Gavaghan
Julian Gavaghan

Elmira, Ontario

