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Breslau residents will soon see bills for repairs to municipal drain

Steve Kannon
By Steve Kannon

Last updated on Apr 16, 2026

Posted on Apr 16, 2026

2 min read

Breslau residents will soon see bills for repairs to municipal drain

Breslau property owners can expect to be hit up for their share of rehabilitating a municipal drain covering some 600 acres in the village, with the bills coming higher than original estimates.

The final cost to repair what’s known as Breslau Municipal Drain No. 1 hit $8.6 million, up from an estimated $7.5 million when the work began two years ago.

Landowners in the Elroy Acres subdivision and adjacent areas in Breslau are on the hook for a little more than 10 per cent of the overall cost, about $876,000, with most facing bills in the $1,000 to $7,000 range.

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Steve Kannon
Steve Kannon

Elmira, Ontario, Canada

A community newspaper journalist for three decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.

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