BROWNSON, Carol Jean

Carol Jean Brownson (nee Musselman) passed away peacefully the evening of Friday, September 6, 2024 at Bluewater Health in Sarnia, Ontario. She was 84. Beloved wife of Paul Brownson, loving mother of Beth Graf (Chip) and Joy Abram and cherished Nana of Michael Abram, Andrea Graf, Isabella Abram and Timothy Graf. Predeceased by her parents, George and Beulah Musselman, her infant twin brother, Ronald Dean, and her older sister (Marilyn) Rita Bauman. She will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Carol was born into a family with a deep legacy of faith. When Carol made the decision to become a faithful follower of Jesus Christ personally, she passionately demonstrated her faith and served Him throughout her entire life by teaching Sunday School, creating music ministries, overseas missions and as a devoted pastor’s wife. She was dedicated to lifelong study of the Scripture and had a profound and tangible impact on many lives, pouring her heart and soul into countless bible study groups, home churches, children’s programs and Alpha. Carol’s impact will be missed by so many. How grateful we are to have known and loved her. What a beautiful imprint she leaves in our hearts, and what a faithful legacy to future generations. A service to celebrate Carol‘s life will be held on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 2 PM at the Elmira Mennonite Church, 58 Church St. W., Elmira, Ontario N3B 1N2. Visitation will be from 12:30 - 1:30 PM prior to her service. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the Mennonite Central Committee. Arrangements entrusted to Smith Funeral Home, 1576 London Line, Sarnia. Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.smithfuneralhome.ca

