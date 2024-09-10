Bauman, Clare

Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2024, one day after celebrating his 66th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife Eileen (Shantz) Bauman, at Parkwood Mennonite Home, Waterloo at the age of 87 years. Cherished father of Kevin Bauman (Mandy Jewitt), and Brian Bauman (Andrea Snyder). Grandfather of Nichelle (Greg), Lindsey (Weston), Evelyne, Olivia, Ava, and Beckett, and great-grandfather of Reuben and Naomi. Brother of Les (Linda) Bauman, and Vera (Laverne) Bauman, brother-in-law of Esther Shantz, Ken (Myrna) Shantz, Fern Shantz, Yvonne (Clare) Pomeroy, and Debbie Shantz. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Predeceased by his parents Ivan and Lovina Bauman, Eileen’s parents Lorne and Almeda (Good) Shantz, step mother-in-law Mary (Horst, Gingrich) Shantz, brother Omer (Rita) Bauman, sister Alice (Oz) Burkhart, two brothers in infancy, Stewart and Ricky, brothers-in-law, Roly Shantz and Fred Shantz, sister-in-law Dianne Shantz, step-brothers and sisters-in-law David, Ron (Lois), Ray, Kathleen Gingrich, and niece Janet. Clare took a special interest in music, being a part of the Glad Tidings Quartet for over 50 years. The group travelled all over Ontario, encouraging many people through song. He was a committed member of Elmira Mennonite Church for many years, and will be greatly missed by his church family. Clare and his brother Omer enjoyed farming together for many years at Westgate Acres, where they formed many lasting friendships. Visitation was held on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 from 5-8 p.m., at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Graveside service took place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Elmira Mennonite Cemetery, with a memorial service taking place at 11 a.m., at Elmira Mennonite Church, 58 Church St. E., Elmira followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations to House of Friendship, Elmira Mennonite Church, or Elmira District Community Living would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home. Thank you to the staff at Parkwood Mennonite Home for their care of Clare.

