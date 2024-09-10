Beltman, Andrew

With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Andrew on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at the age of 27 years. Cherished boyfriend of Tatum. Beloved son of John and Loree. Loving brother of Brandon (Vannessa). Will be missed by best friend Jamie, numerous extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2024 in the hall at West Montrose Family Camp, 6344 Line 86, West Montrose. As expressions of sympathy, donations to CMHA Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

