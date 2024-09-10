DAVID “DAVE” BAUMAN, of Lethbridge, beloved husband of Jean Bauman, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at the Chinook Regional Hospital, on Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 at the age of 79 years, after a short battle with aggressive cancer. Besides his loving wife of 51 years, Jean, he will be lovingly remembered by his children, Shannon (Martin) and Lisa; and his sisters, Mabel, Ruth and Dorothy, sister in law Beatrice Bauman, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Alvin & Adeline, and his brothers Ron and Ernie. Dave will be remembered for his kindness and his love of his family. He enjoyed his work as a trucker, and never truly gave up the road. He was an avid golfer and a friend to many. Our family would like to thank the dedicated and kind nursing staff on CRH floor 3A, Dr. Hayes, and Dr. Stover who made the last days we spent together comfortable and meaningful. Dave’s wish was not to have a formal service. Our family will honor his memory privately. To send a condolence, please visit www.cornerstonefuneralhome.com

; ; ;