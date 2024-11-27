Brubacher, Stella

Stella Dianne Brubacher passed away peacefully at her home in Wallenstein on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 in her 61st year. Cherished sister of Marlene (Paul) Shantz of Wallenstein, Ronald Brubacher of RR 1, Elora, Carolyn (Lester) Martin of RR 3, Clifford, and Dale (Dorothy Ann) Brubacher of RR 2, West Montrose. Fondly remembered by 15 nieces and nephews, and 18 great-nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her housemates Emma Horst, Alice Martin and Angela Martin. Predeceased by her parents Eldon (2004) and Irla (1997) Brubacher. The exceptional love and kindness shown to Stella by all who invested in her life will be remembered. The family received friends and relatives on Friday, November 22, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, November 23, 2024 from 1-4 p.m. at Crystal View Mennonite Church, 2167 Floradale Rd., Floradale. Funeral service was held on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Crystal View Mennonite Church, with burial taking place in the adjoining cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Christian Aid Ministries would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home.

