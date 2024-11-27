Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, November 22, 2024 at Innisfree House, Kitchener, at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Pringle) of Elmira for 65 years. Loved father of Lori Ament and her husband Randy of Elmira, Nancy Lee and Neil Stoyles of Elmira, and Rob Lee and Leisel Knack of Courtenay, BC. Proud grandfather of Rachelle Coleman and her husband Mike, Ryan Ament and his wife Blaire, and cherished great-grandfather of Scotlynn and Sebastian Coleman, and one new great-grandchild on the way. Will be missed by his brother Allan Lee and his wife Pat of Harriston, many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by parents James and Doris Lee (nee Hammond), and brother Bruce Lee and his wife Jean. Earl grew up on a farm in Minto Township. He married the love of his life Dorothy Pringle in 1959. After leaving the dairy farm in 1970, Earl and his family moved to Elmira. He worked a few years for B&L Metal, then started his own contracting business building custom homes. Never one to be idle and not wanting to retire, Earl enjoyed providing transportation for the Mennonite community. Earl also spent a great deal of time searching for unique antiques. Earl was a longtime member of the Elmira Lions Club, the John Deere Two-Cylinder Club and loved dancing with his wife at the NCO Club. Visitation was held at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira on Wednesday, November 27 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Gale Presbyterian Church, 10 Barnswallow Dr., Elmira on Thursday, November 28 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Sue Campbell officiating. All are welcome to stay for a time of refreshment and fellowship. The service will be livestreamed and will be available on Earl’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Cremation will take place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House or Trinity United Church would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;