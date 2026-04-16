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Canadian-grown leafy greens on tour

Goodleaf Farms’ mobile trailer demonstrates the technology used in vertical farming to grow crops year-round

By Meg Deak

Last updated on Apr 16, 2026

Posted on Apr 16, 2026

3 min read

Canadian-grown leafy greens on tour
The Goodleaf moblie trailer is making the rounds, demonstrating the impact of vertical farming. [Submitted]

Goodleaf Farms is Canada’s only network of indoor vertical farms, and they are showcasing their revolutionary farming practices like rock stars during their current Good for Life Tour.

In collaboration with Sobeys, Goodleaf has a 53-foot trailer featuring a replica vertical-farming demonstration that offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the farm grows its crops year-round. Visitors can explore the trailer, enjoy smoothies, sample a variety of fresh microgreens, and taste samples prepared by Sobeys chefs featuring Goodleaf microgreens. 

The event offers a unique experience to try out a blender bike, a sustainable way to make a smoothie in which participants ride a bike powering a blender.

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Meg Deak
Meg Deak
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