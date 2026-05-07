Col. Mustard? In the library? With a lead pipe?

To find out, you’ll have to take in Clue: The High School Edition, to be staged later this month by EDSS drama students

Elmira District Secondary School drama students are staging Clue on May 21-23. Front row: Jamieson Meissner, Kylee Jantzi, McKenzie Gingrich, Emma Clemmer, Paisley Quickfall, Eric Fiedler. Middle row: Aidan Van Loon, Aidan Acheson, Gabby Goforth, Brynnlie Donaldson, Amy Holmes, Shelby Bauman. Back row: Paige Kroonen, Lexi May, Sadie Bauman, Hailey Thom, Madisyn Hill. [Andrea Eymann]

In a play based on the popular 1949 board game, the Elmira District Secondary School students will need to uncover the truth about who murdered the dinner party’s host.

Clue: The High School Edition will be on stage May 21-23, telling the story of the guests – Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, Mustard, and of course, Wadsworth the butler, who offers up a variety of weapons – as they race to find the killer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up, in this classic whodunit.

This version of the story takes place in Washington, D.C. in 1956, with the story unfolding in a “very silly manner,” said Eric Fiedler, the play’s director.