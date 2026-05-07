Col. Mustard? In the library? With a lead pipe?

In a play based on the popular 1949 board game, the Elmira District Secondary School students will need to uncover the truth about who murdered the dinner party’s host.
Clue: The High School Edition will be on stage May 21-23, telling the story of the guests – Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, Mustard, and of course, Wadsworth the butler, who offers up a variety of weapons – as they race to find the killer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up, in this classic whodunit.
This version of the story takes place in Washington, D.C. in 1956, with the story unfolding in a “very silly manner,” said Eric Fiedler, the play’s director.