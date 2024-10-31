Craig, John

It is with heartfelt sadness that the family announces the passing of John Craig on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at the Grand River Hospital - Freeport Campus, at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband and best friend of the late Marilyn Craig for 55 years. Loved father of Scott Craig and his partner Beth deNijs, and Colleen Craig and her husband Mathew Ward. Proud Gramps of Riley and Claire (Kai) Craig, and Jocelyn Ward. Predeceased by his parents Jack (John) and Louise (Adams) Craig, his sister Shirley and her husband Bill Walsh. John was born in Midland and lived most of his life in Stratford and Elmira. John will be remembered as a fiercely independent, humble, quiet man who was devoted and committed to his community. John was very skilled and had a diverse work career. He was a certified Boilermaker and worked on the Canadian National Railroad, a Police Officer, a Public Works Water and Sewage Manager, a Woolwich Roads Superintendent and a Building Maintenance Supervisor (Manulife). Outside of work, John loved the outdoors and enjoyed walking and cross-country skiing at the Elmira Lions Lake Trail at the Woolwich dam with his family and beloved dog, Moose. John was also a lifelong volunteer. He graciously gave his time to help develop young hockey players for over 70 years with most of these years spent with the Elmira Sugar Kings. He was also an active member of the Elmira branch of the Royal Canadian Legion for over 50 years and an active and loyal congregation member of the Trinity United Church in Elmira for over 40 years. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, November 23, 2024 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Elmira Legion, 11 First St. E., Elmira. Donations in John’s memory can be made to National Service Dogs or Royal Canadian Legion, Poppy Fund through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com

; ; ;