Hanley, Allen Melvin Joseph

Passed away peacefully with family by his side, at Hospice Waterloo on Friday, October 25, 2024 at the age of 84 years. Beloved husband of Marie (Giovinazzo) for 64 years. Cherished father of Jacqueline, Robert (Rosanne), Joanne, and Kelly Ann (1987). Treasured Grandpa of Amanda, Natalie, Joseph; Jordon (2010), Joel (Kate); Michael (Michelle), Nikki (Thomas), and great-grandpa of Hudson; Grayson, Beau, and Sawyer. Brother of Bernard (Rose), Jimmy, Billy (Anne), Pat (Marianna), and brother-in-law of Marie Wilms. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Wilfred and Nellie Hanley, siblings Jack, Denny, Helen Siegrist (Bill), and sisters-in-law Norma and Helen. Cremation has taken place. A memorial mass was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at St. Teresa’s RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira with a reception following. Interment took place after the reception at 2 p.m. in St. Mary’s RC Cemetery, Hessen. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Waterloo Region would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

