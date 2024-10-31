FREY, Tobias

Tobias (Toby) died peacefully at home on Friday, October 25, 2024 at the age of 81 years, 4 months, and 15 days old. Dear husband of Elaine (nee Klein) Frey married for 18 years. Survived by four sons, David (Karen), Harold (Joanne), Wayne (Bonnie), Stephen (Denise), and four daughters, Sharon (Jake) Kessler, Brenda (Gordon) Erb, Diane (Allen) Martin, and Christine (Brian) Brubacher. Also survived by 29 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by one great-grandson. Remembered by Elaine’s siblings, the late Brian (Barb) Klein, Paul (Jean) Klein, Gary (Darlin) Klein, Alan (Bonnie) Klein and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Survived by one brother-in-law, Leander (Alice) Bowman. Predeceased by his parents, Isaac and Mary Anne (nee Brubacher) Frey, siblings Selema (Alvin), Arthur (Bertha) Frey, Marion (Urias) Martin, Minerva (David) Gingrich, Lydia Anne Bowman, and Irene Frey. Toby was well known in the Mennonite community. Later he was an active member of Bethany Evangelical Missionary Church in Kitchener, serving in several positions. A highlight for Toby was volunteering as a plumber on Mission trips to Montreal, renovating buildings to use as churches. Plumbing was also his career for 39 years along with a love for auction sales. He had a great memory and loved to tell stories. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will take place at Bethany Evangelical Missionary Church, 160 Lancaster St E, Kitchener on Thursday, October 31 at 10 a.m., with Rev. Kyle Upton officiating. A reception will follow in the church hall. Interment will follow the reception at Zion United Church Cemetery, 8994 Road 165, Gowanstown. In lieu of flowers, condolences for the family and donations to Bethany Evangelical Missionary Church or Evergreen Christian Ministries may be arranged through the funeral home at

519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.

