Hot Off the Press
The Observer
Press Pass Subscribe

Documentary chronicles fight against the Wilmot land grab

By Ethan Braund

Last updated on Feb 27, 25

Posted on Feb 27, 25

2 min read

Documentary chronicles fight against the Wilmot land grab
Wilmot Land Grab documentary looks at the Region's attempt to buy 770 acres of farmland in Wilmot. [Submitted]
; ; ;

Share on

Post In:

Ethan Braund
Ethan Braund
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
buy a classified ad
Report a Typo
Food
SUPPORT LOCAL, INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM — FOLLOW & SHARE OUR STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA