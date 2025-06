Memorial Party

Saturday July 5, 2025

In honour of Donna, we welcome all those who knew and loved her to join us on Saturday, July 5, 2025 from 1-4 PM at the Woolwich Memorial Community Centre, 24 Snyder Avenue, Elmira, ON. Please bring your wonderful memories and stories to share, along with wearing your favourite bright colours which Donna loved.

Light refreshments will be served, and we look forward to seeing everyone.

