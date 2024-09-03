Eisen, Albert

Albert Eisen passed away peacefully at home on August 24th, 2024, in his 68th year.

He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings; Ralph and Sheila and family, John and family, and Grace, as well as his nephew Todd Elsley and children, his niece Danielle Elsley and her son, and sisters-in-law Anne Eisen and family and Ina Eisen. Predeceased by his parents, Albert and Hendrikje, and siblings Henk Eisen, Hilly (Bob) Elsley and Alice Eisen.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.

www.grahamgiddyfh.com

