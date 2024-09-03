Read, Ronald John

Peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 18th, 2024, at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 81.

Beloved husband of Gayle Read (nee Anthony) for 36 years. Loving father to Rhonda (and Keith) Bell, Barb (and Rick) Esbaugh, Steve (and Penny-Lynn) Arndt, Shauna Anthony, and Roy (Tanya) Anthony. Ron was grandpa/papa to 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

He will truly be missed by siblings Grace Brent, Betty Sippel, Marilyn Read, Beatty Read, Sandra (and Gerry) Trelenberg, his son-in-law Scott Steffler and family, and many nieces, nephews and their families. Also missed by his dear friends at Hope Bay Campground and Miller Lake Campground.

Predeceased by his parents George and Magdalena (Gooding) Read, his daughter Laura Steffler, siblings Dorothy (and Bob) Dickson, Murial (and Ron) Gadtke, George Read, Doug Read, brother in laws Jack Brent and Henry Sippel.

Ron and Gayle had a trailer at Hope Bay Campground for years, and recently at Miller Lake Campground. The trailer was his ‘Happy Place’ and he made many wonderful memories there. Ron was an advocate follower of the Elmira Sugar Kings (this went all the way back to when they were called Elmira Polar Kings). He was on the board many years ago, and has followed them from start up. He would attend every game possible, travelling out of town to watch them play (even in snowstorms). He loved going to the games with his daughters Rhonda and Barb over the past few years. Stock car racing was another passion of Ron’s. Ron raced for many years starting at the Bridgeport Race Track, and continuing on to Varney and Sauble Speedway. Ron was also passionate about fishing (oh the fishing stories he would tell). If you loved fishing, you were automatically his best friend!

Respecting his wishes, cremation will take place and a private family interment will be held at a later date.

As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or Diabetes Canada.

Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com.

Ron will be forever in our hearts!

