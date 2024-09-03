Westermann, Erik

Died peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kitchener, on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at the age of 89. Erik was born in Denmark in 1935 and was a proud member of the Danish King’s Calvary. He moved to Canada in 1956 and spent most of his life working as a farm manager of thoroughbred horses. Erik lived in the Markham area for 30 years, where he raised his family. He retired in the Kitchener/Waterloo area, where he lived for the past 30 years. Erik was a longtime member of the Unionville and St. Jacobs Lions Club. He was an avid gardener and maintained an active lifestyle until his final days. Erik was predeceased by his wife Mina (1931-2018). He will be fondly remembered by his three children, Linda (Brian), Paul (Cora), and Lisa (Mike); his five grandchildren, Sarah (Duncan), Erik L. (Elaina), Erik W. (Laura), Carl, and Brendan; and his three great-grandchildren, Fynnley, Caleb, and Cameron. Following Erik’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a small, private family service will be held.

