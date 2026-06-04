Elmira Lawn Bowling Club’s season gets rolling with introductory events

Elmira Lawn Bowling Club members Lucy McPhail, Betty Boyer, Earle Boyer, Mike Shipley and Brent Elsey kicked off the season with a beginner session last week. [Andrea Eymann]

The Elmira Lawn Bowling Club is back in action this summer, as the group held its Lawn Bowling 101 session May 28 to help kick off the season.

It was an event for anyone who came out to teach people the basics of the sport, from delivering a bowl to giving them initial indications about strategies, along with getting a chance to play a few games.

Still getting adjusted to the game, the club’s newest member, Lucy McPhail, joined just about a month ago when she was in search of an activity now that her kids and and then grandkids had grown up.