Elmira prepares for disaster communications exercise

Elmira radio enthusiast John Scheeringa shows off his “go box,” a ham radio set-up designed to keep communication channels going if other infrastructure goes down. [Will Johnson]

Have you seen the movie Independence Day?

In the 1996 alien invasion flick starring Will Smith, the forces of Earth are forced to use Morse code following the collapse of the planet’s communication infrastructure. And though it’s a fantastical science fiction epic, this exact scenario could play out in real life – which is why Elmira amateur radio enthusiasts are gearing up for “Field Day” on June 27.

“This event started sometime around 90 years ago, between the government and the military and ham radio operators, who have always made their services available in times of trouble,” emergency coordinator John Scheeringa told The Observer.