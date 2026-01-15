Food prices expected to climb again this year

Canadian families are expected to spend up to $994 more on food in 2026, according to Dr.Sadaf Mollaei, an assistant professor at the School of Hospitality, Food, and Tourism Management at the University of Guelph.

Mollaei worked as one of the advisors for this year’s Canada Food Price Report. The report is drafted from a collection of data that is then analyzed by several researchers, who then send off their findings to advisors.

Produced collaboratively by Dalhousie University, Saint Mary’s University, the University of Prince Edward Island, Cape Breton University, the University of Guelph, Université Laval, the University of British Columbia and the University of Saskatchewan, the report marks its 16th annual edition. For 2026, researchers relied on a systemized forecasting model that incorporated climate change, geopolitics and economic indicators.

This post is for subscribers only Subscribe now Already have an account? Sign in

; ; ;